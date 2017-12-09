SLCC bags inaugural 12-U title of PSDL basketball tournament

The newly formed Under-12 team of Saint Louis College of Cebu (SLCC) made itself known in the local basketball scene as it beat Monterey School of Learning Inc., 53-23, to clinch the inaugural under-12 title of the Private Schools Developmental League (PSDL) basketball tournament yesterday at the Paref-Springdale School gymnasium.

Point guard Juanito Damolo III led the SLCC Cardinals with 23 points spiked by three makes from beyond the arc.

SLCC head coach Jerome Dagala said he is proud of what his wards have achieved, considering that the team is composed mostly of boys who just started playing basketball.

“This is the first title we won because the team was just formed this school year,” said Dagala. “I am very proud as their coach because these boys are very hard working and most of them didn’t even know [how to play] basketball when they first joined the team. But they trained hard every after class and here we are now.”

The Cardinals finished the elimination round unbeaten in five games.

SLCC, whose campus is in Sudlon Maguikay, Mandaue City, already had a huge 26-15 advantage against its foes from Talisay City at the half with Damolo III scoring nine points.

In the third period, Damolo netted six points and he almost single-handedly carried the team in the final period by adding eight markers.

Meanwhile, the Saint Benedict Childhood Education Centre placed third after edging San Isidro Parish School, 36-23.

In the under-10 division, the Paref Springdale Titans beat Monterey School of Learning Inc. of Talisay City, 30-14, to clinch the title.