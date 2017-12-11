Search for article

Capitol pushes purok system in towns

SHARES:

10:40 PM December 11th, 2017

Recommended
By: Steffi Kyle Nolido, December 11th, 2017 10:40 PM

THE provincial government is stepping up its campaign to mobilize barangays in towns and cities of Cebu to adopt the “purok (neighborhood/zone)” system to deal with natural and man-made calamities.

Baltazar Tribunalo Jr., head of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), said instituting the purok system will help barangays effectively deal with these calamities and other problems at their level.

In yesterday’s conference on community management disaster risk reduction at the Capitol Social Hall, Tribunalo said a purok system enables the barangay to build resilience and independence in responding to emergencies.

He said a purok system can build a database that will identify every household, the area’s environmental hazards and their preparedness in dealing with emergencies.

Tribunalo said barangays should also set up an early warning system (EWS) and a purok Emergency Response Team (ERT) to assist their constituents.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
FROM NAGA TO DANAO IN 1 HOUR
FROM NAGA TO DANAO IN 1 HOUR
December 10th, 2017
FROM NAGA TO DANAO IN 1 HOUR
FROM NAGA TO DANAO IN 1 HOUR
December 10th, 2017