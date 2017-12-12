Ormoc City to receive P1 milion calamity aid from Cebu Province next week

By next week, Ormoc City in Leyte is expected to receive the P1 million calamity aid from the Cebu Provincial Government after they suffered from a 5.8-magnitude earthquake last July.

The Cebu Provincial Treasurer Emmanuel Guial told members of the media today that they are now finalizing the documents needed before releasing the funds, which include Ormoc City Government’s declaration of the state of calamity in their area.

“The funds will be sourced from the PDRRMO (Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office),” said Guial.

The Capitol earlier donated P1 million to the local government of Kananga town, Leyte last August.

Guial added that when they visited the province of Leyte to personally hand the cash assistance to Kananga Mayor Rowena Codilla, Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez requested financial assistance from the Cebu Provincial Government.

“Initially, it was only Kananga who will be granted the calamity aid but Mayor Gomez asked assistance from Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III who sought to process it right away,” stated Guial.