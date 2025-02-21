SC upholds CHED’s closure order against MCC-Cañete

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Supreme Court has upheld the Commission on Higher Education’s (CHED) closure order against Mandaue City College (MCC) under Dr. Paulus Mariae L. Cañete, effectively resolving the prolonged legal battle over its legitimacy.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court affirmed the Court of Appeals’ decision to uphold CHED’s closure order and the public notice declaring MCC-Cañete a “rogue school.”

“The Court is not convinced that the CA erred in upholding the validity of CHED’s closure order and public notice. On the contrary, MCC-Cañete failed to present sufficient proof of compliance with CHED’s requirements. Therefore, the Court finds no compelling reason to overturn the factual findings of the RTC, as affirmed by the CA,” the decision stated.

CHED’s Stand on MCC-Cañete

During a press conference on Friday, February 21, 2025, CHED Executive Director Atty. Cinderella Filipina S. Benitez-Jaro emphasized that MCC-Cañete lacked legal authority to offer higher education programs and had failed to meet CHED’s standards and guidelines.

She clarified that the only legitimate CHED-accredited institution under the name MCC is the one recognized by the local government, located within the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Benitez-Jaro also warned that graduates from MCC-Cañete are ineligible to take licensure exams, and their transcripts are not recognized for employment or further education. As a result, many affected students may need to restart their studies.

To support those impacted, the Mandaue City Government has committed to assisting affected students.

Background of the Dispute

MCC was established in 2005 through City Ordinance No. 10-2005-324A to provide quality education to Mandaue residents. However, governance disputes arose in 2007 when the MCC Board of Trustees (BOT) ordered then-administrator Cañete to step down. Following his removal, Cañete operated a separate institution, later known as MCC-Cañete, while the BOT-appointed caretaker, Dr. Susana Cabahug, managed the legitimate MCC.

In 2009, CHED investigated MCC-Cañete and found it non-compliant with CHED standards, lacking legal authority to offer higher education programs.

Despite a closure order, MCC-Cañete continued operations, prompting CHED to issue public warnings in 2011, declaring its degrees fraudulent and unrecognized. Nevertheless, the institution persisted in operating.

Due to Cañete’s continued defiance, the case escalated to the courts. In February 2023, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of CHED, confirming MCC-Cañete’s status as a “rogue” institution.

Continued Operations and Legal Actions

Despite the Supreme Court ruling, reports indicate that MCC-Cañete continues to operate, allegedly offering modular online classes.

In 2024 alone, the legitimate MCC received over 34 verification requests concerning MCC-Cañete graduates. A recent letter, purportedly from MCC-Cañete’s registrar, was even forwarded to the HR department of the DepEd Cebu Province Division.

Mandaue City Budget Officer Atty. Giovanni Tianero has announced plans to verify MCC-Cañete’s continued operations and has hinted at the possibility of filing criminal charges.

Meanwhile, Dr. Joey Rivamonte, the newly appointed administrator of the legitimate MCC, urged the public to verify educational credentials and engage only with recognized, accredited institutions.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP