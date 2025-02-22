Alcoseba clinches 16th spot in Asia Triathlon Cup in Malaysia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Raven Faith Alcoseba once again proved her mettle in the international triathlon stage after emerging as the fastest Filipino finisher in the 2025 Asia Triathlon Cup Putrajaya in Malaysia, on Saturday, February 22.

Alcoseba, one of the three Filipino triathletes who represented the Philippines in this major triathlon race, emerged as the 16th overall placer in the women’s elite division. All of the three are from Cebu.

She finished the race in one hour, four minutes and 12 seconds.

Fastest Filipino finisher

This isn’t the first time for Alcoseba to emerge as the fastest Filipino finisher in an international race. In October, she was also the fastest Filipino triathlete to finish in the 2024 Asia Triathlon Cup in Hong Kong.

Alcoseba’s swimming prowess helped her secure the 16th overall spot. She clocked in 10:24 to come out of the water at sixth overall, while her bike split was 31:35 and her run was 20:14.

She was ahead of Indonesian Berliana Aditya Renata (1:04:33), Hong Kong’s Pauline Courret (1:04:40), and Japan’s Minori Ikeno (1:04:58).

Ahead of Alcoseba was Australia’s Gwen Watson (1:04:06), while Canada’s Isla Britton (1:01:52) claimed the top spot, followed by Japan’s Mako Hiraizumi (1:01:56), and Kim Gyuri (1:02:08) of South Korea.

Men’s elite

Fellow Cebuanos, Andrew Kim Remolino and Matthew Justine Hermosa finished 29th and 40th places, respectively in the men’s elite that fielded over 60 triathletes.

Remolino, clocked in 56:54 in his race, while Hermosa crossed the finish line in 59:55.

Max Studer of Switzerland ruled the men’s elite race in 52:23, while Hong Kong’s Oscar Coggins placed second with 53:18, and Ryousuke Maeda of Japan rounded off the top three finishers in 53:25.

