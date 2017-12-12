City to limit buntings during Sinulog

The Cebu City government will limit the putting up of banners and streamers along the routes covered by the procession and Sinulog grand parade January next year.

City Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor for police and enforcement matters, said this is to provide safety and security during the grand celebration.

For the past several years, the placement of banners and streamers was rampant especially along the major thoroughfares, according to Tumulak. He said what they are doing now is part of the new security measures for the Sinulog.

“Although these (buntings) will add to the festive atmosphere, the decorations will deter people and the security personnel from getting a plain view of the crowd,” he said.

“We are requesting all the establishments to see to it that their banners or streamers do not obstruct the view of the passing people and our security team,” Councilor Tumulak said.

“The fiesta banderitas should be elevated, but we will be limiting it because daghan kaayong mga (there are many) banners and streamers nga ibutang sa kadalanan ana (that will be put up along the roads during the event),” he added.

Tumulak clarified that the city is not completely prohibiting the putting up of banners and streamers, but only limiting it.

“Kon naay mga (If there are) banners nga maka-block sa atong mga (that can block the view of our) security personnel, tangtangon na (these will be taken down). These will either be confiscated or returned to the owner,” he said.