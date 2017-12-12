A learning session for Councilor ‘Jun’ Osmeña

IT WAS a day for observing for newly appointed Cebu City Councilor Renato “Junjun” Osmeña Jr.

He did not participate in the discussions of his fellow members on the items in yesterday’s agenda of the Cebu City Council’s regular session.

His supposed privilege speech did not push through as earlier planned.

“There were also others who gave a privilege speech. I don’t want to get in the way. I am not yet that prepared. Time will come, I will be able to speak,” Osmeña said.

It was his first time to attend the City Council’s regular session after being appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as replacement of former Councilor Nendell Hanz Abella who was also appointed as commissioner of the seventh division of the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC).

Osmeña was among the first councilors who arrived at the session hall in City Hall for the 1 p.m. regular session.

He was seen talking with Councilors Dave Tumulak and Margarita Osmeña inside the session hall before it started.

When it started, he took his seat in between Councilors Joel Garganera and Raymond Alvin Garcia.

Osmeña could be seen listening intently and observing as the other councilors argued and discussed the items in yesterday’s agenda.

“It’s an experience to try for the first time. It’s nice to see the other councilors discussing. What we’re doing is we’re trying to see the problems, and also look at the solutions. Now, we’re working hand in hand on how this resolution will be approved,” he told reporters during a recess wherein the other councilors talked among themselves after not agreeing on one of the proposed resolutions in the City Council.

Osmeña has been saying that he wanted to bring in unity in City Hall with him coming in.

Although he is an Osmeña and the nephew of Mayor Tomas Osmeña, he is allied with the opposite camp of Barug Team Rama.

Despite this, Osmeña said he maintains a good relationship with the mayor and even paid him a courtesy call on Monday afternoon and took photos with him.

Osmeña said he already relayed to the mayor his intention to head some of the City Council’s committees like the public order and safety, and the traffic.