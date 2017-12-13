CPDRC maps visiting schedule for families in Christmas

Visiting privileges for the inmates in the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) for this Christmas have been extended up to Dec. 29.

But in a press conference today, CPDRC deputy warden Audesti Miguel told reporters that they will limit the number of visitors per day through initiating a visitation schedule.

Miguel said that on the first day of the Christmas visit, on Dec. 25, inmates from cell numbers 1 to 25 are the ones allowed to entertain visitors.

The list below is the complete schedule mapped by CPDRC administration.

December 25: Cells Number 1 – 25

December 26: Cells Number 26 – 50

December 27: Cells Number 51 – 75

December 28: Cells Number 76 – 100

December 29: Cells Number 101 – 119

“The schedule’s intention was to disperse the crowd we expect for Christmas day, which is about 9,000,” said Miguel.

The nearly 3,800 inmates are only allowed to entertain at most three visitors this Christmas.