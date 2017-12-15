Marijuana plants uprooted in Balamban

The Balamban Police together with the 47 Infantry Battalion discovered a marijuana plantation and uprooted 8,341 stalks on Friday morning, December 15, in Barangay Bayong, Balamban town, Cebu.

Residents reported the presence of Marijuana plantation to the police who responded and found in an area planted with marijuana.

According to Police Inspector Janeth Raffter, Balamban police chief, they uprooted 8,341 fully-grown marijuana stalks valued at P1.6 million. No cultivators were caught.

The plants were brought to Balamban Police Station for presentation.