Search for article

Marijuana plants uprooted in Balamban

SHARES:

03:47 PM December 15th, 2017

Recommended
By: Benjie B. Talisic, December 15th, 2017 03:47 PM

The Balamban Police together with the 47 Infantry Battalion discovered a marijuana plantation and uprooted 8,341 stalks on Friday morning, December 15, in Barangay Bayong, Balamban town, Cebu.

Residents reported the presence of Marijuana plantation to the police who responded and found in an area planted with marijuana.

According to Police Inspector Janeth Raffter, Balamban police chief, they uprooted 8,341 fully-grown marijuana stalks valued at P1.6 million. No cultivators were caught.

The plants were brought to Balamban Police Station for presentation.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.