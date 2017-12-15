Various K-pop groups to perform for Cebu Cover Gayo Awards

VARIOUS K-pop cover groups in the Central Visayas will be participating in the third Cebu Cover Gayo Awards (CCGA) on Sunday, December 17 at the Plaza Independencia.

The annual event is one of the major K-pop Cover Group awarding ceremonies that will showcase the talents of young individuals in performing K-pop dance covers, according to event organizer James Levi Pangilinan.

“I enjoy seeing people being recognized for their hard work, this is the reason why we created CCGA,” Pangilinan said.

The performances and winners of last year’s CCGA are the nominees for the dance cover showdown and awarding ceremonies on Sunday.

The nominees for the best vocal group performance category are Kemikal X, Mi6x, Red Logo and Saturn9ne.

For the best sub-collaboration group category, the nominees are Black2ThePink, Magnitude Red, Rabb7e and Red Logo.

The best dance performance nominees are Black2thePink, Imperium Block, Mi6x, Rabb7e, XOXO Chemical Edition and Z-IUR.

Nominees for the best female cover group are BadAss, Bloomix, Girl(X)treme, Helbi, Imminence, Imperium block, Magnitude 7.2 and The 9th Era.

For the best male cover group, the nominees are B7AST, Mi6x, Nexus and XOXO Chemical Edition.

For the best solo performance of the year category, the nominees are Ace, Chenria, Grey, lanne, Kuro and Nikki.

The nominees for the last category, the coverist of the year, are 6ixth Intensity, Ace, B7AST, Bi66er, BadAss, Black2thePink, Bloomix, Chenria, D9, Dauntless, Gen-X, Girls(x)treme, Grey, Helbi, lanne, Imminence, Imperium Block, Kemikal X, Kuro, Magnitude 7.2, Magnitude Red, Mi6x, Mi6x-VCL, Nexus, Nikki, Rabb7e, Red Logo, Saturn9ne, Solstice, The 9th Era, Twinea, XOXO Chemical Edition and Z-IUR.

Moreover, the awardees will be selected based on the audience voting (online) score, evaluation from CCGA panel, popularity score from research individuals, performances scores, awards scores, and the evaluation from CCGA committee.

Local dance experts and professional performers will determine the winners.

The Korean band J Morning based in Seoul, South Korea will also be performing live.

The band’s five talented musicians are Aengdoo (vocalist and violinist), Mingyu (lead guitarist), Jihoon (DJ and bassist), Deokju (guitarist), and new member, Jarming (vocalist and guitarist).

The group joined ABS-CBN’s “I Love OPM” last year, a show that showcased foreigner’s talent and love for OPM (Original Pinoy Music) and made it to the finals.