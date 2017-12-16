‘Urduja’ strands 71 vessels in Cebu ports

Additional 24 trips from various ports in Cebu were prevented from sailing as Tropical Storm Urduja is about to make landfall on the areas between Eastern Samar and Northern Samar this afternoon.

Data from the Philippine Coast Guard – Cebu (PCG – Cebu) revealed that as of 11 a.m. today, fast crafts and small motor-bancas bound for the towns of Tubigon, Getafe, and Tagbilaran City in Bohol, including San Carlos in Negros Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City in Northern Mindanao, and the islands of Olango and Camotes were grounded due to rough seas.

This sums up to a total of 62 passenger vessels, and nine cargo ships, grounded since Thursday when Urduja has intensified from a tropical depression into a storm.

Pagasa hoisted Storm Signal No. 1 over the entire Cebu province and advised small sea-vessels and fisherfolks not to set sail due to the presence of big waves whose height can reach up to four meters.