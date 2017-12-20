Search for article

CIDG-7 confiscates LPG tanks from illegal refilling station

03:48 PM December 20th, 2017

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) seized around 100 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanks from an illegal refilling station in Barangay Mambaling, in Cebu City.

CIDG operatives raided the refilling station on Thursday afternoon by virtue of a search warrant issued by Judge Jacinto Fajardo Jr. of the Regional Trial Court Branch 66 in Talisay City.

The refilling station was owned by Mark Masangkay, who was not present during the raid.

According to Police Inspector Edwin Lacostales, the business establishment has been operating for three years without a permit from the Department of Energy.

The P15 million worth of LPG tanks were about to be delivered to different parts of Cebu and Bohol.

Lacostales said Masangkay will be facing charges for violating Batas Pambansa Bilang 33 before the City prosecutor’s office.

