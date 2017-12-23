Police reminds public to be vigilant, secure homes

DO not leave the house unguarded and save numbers of police stations this holiday season.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) gave these reminders as the region celebrates Christmas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Supt. Renato Dugan, PRO-7 Public Community Relations (PCR) chief, said that security measures are already in place in the region for the holiday seasons.

Dugan assured the public that police is on alert and there are enough policemen securing the residents.

Despite few of the police personnel in PRO-7 are on Christmas break.

“Wherever they are, they are still on call. Because that (Christmas break) is only a privilege not a right,” Dugan said.

Dugan also said that the residents should also practice personal security measures alongside the police’s security preparation.

“Kun puwede dili nila biyaan ilang panimalay nga walay tao. Kun di mahimo nga naay mahibilin, siguraduhon lang nga nakalock ang tanan pultahan ug bintana (If possible they should not leave their house unguarded. But if they can’t do it, they should at least lock all the doors and windows),” Dugan said.

The residents should avoid putting signage on their house stating that there is no one inside.

And if possible, Dugan said, ask trusted neighbors to look after their houses.

The PRO-7 went to terminals and ports in Cebu to distribute fliers with safety tips for this holiday season and some important numbers for emergencies.

The police also gave shopping tips for the public especially during today’s Christmas rush hour.

Shoppers are advised to avoid bringing a lump-sum of money and wearing expensive jewelry. (see table for other safety tips from PRO-7)

“This the season g’yud nga adunay mo take advantage nga mga lawless elements,” Dugan said.

(This is the season where there will be people who will take advantage especially those lawless elements)

Dugan said that there are policemen detailed in terminals and ports in Cebu to maintain the peace and order this Christmas.