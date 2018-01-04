Grade 12 student jumps off school building

A grade 12 student allegedly jumped off the fourth floor of a university along N. Bacalso Avenue on Wednesday morning.

According to PO1 Andy Bayarcal of Punta Princesa Police Station, the student (name withheld) survived and was immediately rushed to a hospital.

Bayarcal said they received a call around 2 p.m. from a concerned citizen to report the incident which happened at 9 a.m. last Wednesday.

Bayarcal said the victim ran the hallway after he and his girlfriend reportedly had an argument before he jumped off the building.

HOPELINE can be reached by calling 2919 or 09178358961.