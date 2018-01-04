Belgian charged with child trafficking

CHARGES were filed before the Cebu Regional Trial Court (RTC) against a Belgian national accused of trafficking four children.

Koen Van Den Broek, 60, was charged for violation of Republic Act 7610 or the law that protects children against abuse, exploitation and discrimination.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was arrested last Dec. 26 after he was seen with four children ages three to 13, and two other companions, ages 18 and 19, at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) on their way to the resort town of Moalboal.

The children told a member of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) that they were on their way to go swimming with the foreigner for five days.

Van Den Broek arrived from Belgium last Dec. 22 but was also in the country and traveled to Bohol and Siquijor in 2016.

His friends described him to police investigators as a kind man who loves kids and even organized a children’s party in Mandaue City last Dec. 24.

Van Den Broek is currently detained at the Cebu City Jail.