READ: Official Statement of Kenneth Dong in response to the allegations of the BI that he tried to leave the country

January 12th, 2018 12:11 PM
Kenneth Dong is categorically denying the information from the BI that he attempted to bribe a BI official so that he can flee the country after the Valenzuela Court has dismissed the the drug case against him and several others. He does not intend to leave nor attempted to leave, at one time or another hence this allegation from the BI officials is nit only false but malicious as well.
Even after he was released from confinement, Kenneth Dong remained in Manila in his earnest desire to prove his innocence. As a matter of fact, he returned to the country from Singapore purposesely to attend the senate hearings to clear his name after he was dragged to this controversy.
Kennth Dong is asking the BI to investigate first before issuing any irresponsible statements. False allegations as these have indubitably brought additional and unnecessary woes especially to his family.
Kenneth Dong assures this government and the public that he has no intention to leave. He is innocent of all the charges against him and he is ready to prove it anytime and at any forum.
Atty. LEILANI TRINIDAD L. VILLARINO
