Cebu City’s devotee city to open today

The Cebu City government is expecting to accommodate at least 3,000 transients who will be coming over to join the Fiesta Señor celebration, for free.

Transients will be assigned to sleep in container vans installed at the Compania Maritima grounds located close to the Senior Citizens Park.

Engr. Roberto Cabarrubias, head of the devotee city program, said they will be using a total of 120 container vans that were piled three layers high to accommodate more visitors.

Stairs were installed to help transients climb to the second and third floors of the pile.

Each of the container vans can accommodate 20 to 50 individuals.

“We are going to make a third floor ana aron ma accommodate tanan. Naa gyud silay katulganan,” he said in an interview on Thursday.

Aside from the sleep quarters, visitors will also be provided with portable toilets and free electricity, water and even coffee.

Makeshift bathrooms and a dirty kitchen was also installed on a corner of the devotee city for them.

Cabarrubias said transients needed to present their boat or bus tickets as a requirement for their accommodation.

The city government already accommodated at least ten families from Bogo City in northern Cebu, Pinamungajan town in the midwestern part of the province and Bacolod City in Negros Occidental.

Lorna Obas, 43, and her husband Antonio Obas, 47, were among the early occupants of the devotee city.

The couple from Pinamungajan said they would always seek shelter at the city government installed facility every time they would come to the city to sell candles at the basilica in the last eight years.