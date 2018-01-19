A sunny Fiesta Señor

The heavens will join the Fiesta Señor as sunny skies will prevail over the weekend.

Although light to moderate rains were experienced last night due to the convergence of the northeast monsoon and easterlies, Engr. Oscar Tabada, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas said that fine weather will be

experienced today during the fluvial and solemn procession of the Señor Sto. Niño and on Sunday’s Sinulog Grand Parade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tabada said, all weather disturbances, such as the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) in Mindanao, the tail-end of a cold front in the Luzon area and the low pressure area (LPA) which entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) last Wednesday, bringing moderate to heavy rains for the past days, have all dissipated.

Tabada told CDN that light and isolated rain showers may be experienced in the morning and in the afternoon, today and tomorrow due to easterlies, but it will be mostly clear blue skies.

Pagasa forecasts a 34-degree Celsius heat index today and tomorrow.

“Duna tay sunny periods, magtaligsik siya, pero dunay sad siyay time makita ang adlaw. Ang heat index moabot, about 34 degree celsius, but sa kadaghang taw, expected nga mosaka pa ang heat index tungod sa pagdaghan sa taw,” Tabada said.

Light winds of 10 to 15 kph will prevail today, and could result in slight to moderate waves during the fluvial procession.

“During the fluvial procession, atong hangin 10-15 kph northeast, slight to moderate ang dagat. We will experience light rains, wala’y kusog nga pag-uwan. Maayong panahon ugma, naay dag-om-dag-om pero its good kay adto man sa dagat,” Tabada said.

Tabada urged the people joining the solemn procession this afternoon and those who will witness and participate in the Sinulog Grand Parade, to keep hydrated and to bring an umbrella.