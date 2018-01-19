Talisay City wins Festival Queen title

Cebu has a new queen. That is, Sinulog Festival Queen in the person of Shaila Mae Del Mar Rebortera, the candidate of Talisay City.

Rebortera, who also won the most number of special awards, bested 11 other candidates to win this year’s coveted Festival Queen honor.

The other winners were Mary Faith Libres of Catbalogan City, Samar, first runner up; Bianca Willemsen of Carcar City, second runner up; Isabel Luche of Daanbantayan, third runner up; and Maerylle D. Blauta of Abuyog, Leyte, fourth runner up.

The three-hour pageant highlighted by eye-popping and colorful costumes was one of the most awaited events during the annual Sinulog Festival, a faith-based festivity in honor of the Señor Sto. Niño (Child Jesus) that began on Jan. 12 and will culminate on Sunday, Jan. 21.

Aside from being adjudged as Festival Queen, Rebortera was also named Ms. Casino Femme, Mang Inasal Festival Queen, Ms. Magnolia Pambansang Manok, Ms. Skygo, Ms. Pionner Adhesive 2018, Ms. Novelino, Ms. Skin Magical, and Cignal’s Ms. Awesome.

Libres, meanwhile, also won Best Solo Performer.

The Best in Group Presentation was also won by Tribu Katbalaugan dancers led by Libres.

Willemsen received two special awards as Ms. Flexi Finance 2018 and Ms. Lecit-E 2018.

Luche, who wowed netizens with her costume, also received special awards as Best in Production Presentation, Best in Festival Costume, Ms. Photogenic, Ms. Sinulog App Users’ Choice Award, Ms. McSmile and Ms. Grab.

The Best Designer award also went to Mark Barry Luche, who designed Isabel Luche’s gown.

Blauta also received special awards, namely, Ms. Coca-cola Swakto 2018 and Ms. Air Asia. Her team of instrumentalists won the award for Best in Musicality.

The other special award winner was Ms. Ma. Sonia Fate Cal from Tisa Performing Arts who won Ms. Sky 2018.