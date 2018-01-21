Telcos have implement mobile service interruptions from 8 am to 6 pm

CEBU CITY—Telecommunication companies have started shutting down their mobile phone services in portions of Cebu City as part of security preparations for the Sinulog Grand Parade today.

The loss of mobile signal started at 8 a.m. and would restore only after a go-signal from the National Telecommunications Commission’s (NTC), according to the separate advisories from Globe Telecom and Smart Telecommunications.

In an advisory sent to subscribers, Globe said there would be loss of signal for mobile, Globe At Home LTE and Prepaid WiFi services in some parts of Cebu City and other neighboring areas.

In separate advisory, Smart said the shutdown affected Smart, Sun and TNT mobile services, not just portions of Cebu City but also in some areas in Kalibo, Aklan which is holding the Ati-Atihan festival.

“This is to comply with the order of the National Telecommunications Commission at the request of the Philippine National Police. We will restore our mobile phone services once we receive the go-signal from the authorities,” it added.