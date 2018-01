A homeless man in his mid-30s was killed in what investigators believed was a case of a hit-and-run incident in New Imus road, Barangay Lorega, Cebu City Monday dawn.

The victim, Joseph Sarzuelo, was lifeless when residents found him.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to SPO1 Winston Ybañez, homicide investigator of Cebu City Police Office, witnesses saw that Sarzuelo was crossing the road when the vehicle hit him.

The police authorities are now looking for the driver of the vehicle that hit Sarzuelo.