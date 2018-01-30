Search for article

Persons of interest in murders of brothers

10:14 PM January 30th, 2018

By: Benjie Talisic, January 30th, 2018 10:14 PM

CEBU City police have four “persons of interest” in the murders of two brothers at a bar in F. Llamas Street in Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City last Saturday morning.

SPO1 Winston Ybañez of the Cebu City police homicide section said these persons of interests were spotted arguing with Nick Vincent Ong and Neil Bryan Ong prior to their shooting inside the bar. The brothers worked as seamen.

The brothers were approached by the gunman who borrowed a lighter from them before shooting Nick on the head and then shooting Neil.

