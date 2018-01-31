Compostela school holds Sinulog

THE Green Rose Center for Academe Inc. (GRCA) celebrated its annual Señor Sto. Niño fiesta with an array of competitions last week in Barangay Estaca, Compostela town, northern Cebu.

Last Saturday, the school culminated the week-long celebration with their own Campus Sinulog that featured the festival princesses, ritual dance, and street dancing competitions.

Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of Cebu Emilio Bataclan presided the pontifical mass, concelebrated by Fr. Chito Palang, to kick off the event.

Seventh grader Ishe Mae Garbo was crowned as Festival Princess in Category C (Grades 6-8) while also garnering the Best in Festival Performance. Paulynn Emily Tanjay got the Best Festival Costume.

Xabrina Jugan, a Grade 1 student from the GRCA Liloan-Consolacion campus, was named Festival Princess for Category B and Best Festival Performer.

Jewel Mae Pangarotan earned the Best Festival Costume.

Amethyst Rica Legundas was named Festival Princess in Category A and Best Festival Performer. Aiyanna Jen Irog-Irog bagged the Best Festival Costume award.

Meanwhile, students from Grades 6-8 won the Best Ritual Dance (Category C) and the Best Street Dancing. Third graders Tribu Pine and Moss won the Best Ritual Dance in Category B.

School directress Dr. Maria Greenville Solon said the event was the school’s way of “paying homage and thanksgiving” to the Holy Child.

“(It is) to let kids experience the Sinulog activities especially since most of them only saw the Sinulog festivity on TV,” added Solon, who is a Sto. Niño devotee herself.

Meanwhile, a group of sixth to eight graders called the Cebuano Crew, composed of Czaryll Eli Oracion, Richard Oswin Tabanas, John Paul Illut, Karl Martin Gaviola, Benjiemen Villegas, Rogin Galford Quinatadcan, and Jay Even Catubig, topped last Friday’s songwriting contest with their original composition “Santos nga Ginoo.”

On the other hand, the League of Cebu Artists also showcased their artwork in painting and photography in the Alang Kang Niño Art Exhibit inside the campus last January 24-27.