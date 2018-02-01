DOH asks public: Don’t fear vaccines

HEALTH authorities in Cebu and Central Visayas said it will intensify its education campaign on immunization to allay public anxiety in the wake of the Dengvaxia vaccine debacle.

Regional Director Dr. Jaime Bernadas of the Department of Health (DOH-7) told reporters that parents should not fear when their children are being inoculated against parasites and measles.

“This is for their good, especially the children, and for our health. Our vaccination and immunization programs are proven and tested by time. We have long administered them to our children,” Bernadas said in Cebuano.

Provincial Health Office (PHO) chief Dr. Rene Catan said parents need to be reminded that immunization is essential to prevent their children from contracting other diseases and spare them the costs of hospitalization and medicines.

“The point is we have to prevent children from contracting these diseases by implementing preventive measures such as vaccination. Fear comes out of misinformation, that’s why it’s crucial to have an information drive,” he said.

He said their office has not received any reports of parents in Cebu refusing to have their children vaccinated by their staff.