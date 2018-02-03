Public urged: Be more informed, discerning

MORAL ISSUES TACKLED

The public should be more informed and discerning about issues concerning one’s morals like those Godless bills or bills that undermine morality.

This is the call of pro-life advocates during Saturday’s forum discussing these issues.

Dr. Rene Josef Bullecer, country director of Human Life International (HLI), said it is important for every Filipino to have an informed choice on proposals to legalize divorce, gay union, and medical marijuana in the Philippines.

“Many people are deceived by fake news or just simply go with the flow. They forget to reflect on what really is proper. In holding this forum, we want people to know the implications of bills that undermine morality,” he said in an interview.

In the coming days, Bullecer said they would hold more activities, including the Feb. 24 prayer rally in Cebu City, to encourage the people to get rid of bills that destroys the family and life.

“May the Lord spare the Philippines from these Godless bills,” he said.

In a written message, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma expressed hopes that yesterday’s Christian Citizen’s Forum will help shed light on various issues in the country.

“Given the increase of fake news and propaganda, many have already been deceived by their pleasing invitations. Many have believed and have taken into consideration the things that would destroy life, family, and faith in the process. This forum will be our effort to open our eyes once again to the truth about these realities,” the prelate said.

Present during the activity held at the Summit Circle Hotel in Cebu City were Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza, Rep. Raul del Mar of Cebu City’s north district, lawyers Gloria Dalawampu, Democrito Barcenas, and Magdalena Lepiten.

Del Mar, on his part, expressed concerns over plans to amend the Constitution through a Constituent Assembly.

“The Constitution should be independent and should not be amended just to benefit some people,” he said.

Del Mar, a prominent pro-life advocate, called on the people to be more active and alert against moves to amend the by-laws “People should be more active to strike down amendments which are not in the interest of the people. Democracy must be in action,” he said.