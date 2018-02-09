Search for article

Man arrested for carrying gun without license

SHARES:

01:08 PM February 9th, 2018

Recommended
By: Benjie B. Talisic, February 9th, 2018 01:08 PM

A 52-year-old man was arrested at a passenger terminal in Danao City after being caught of possessing an unlicensed firearm on Thursday night.

Romeo Manto, a resident of St. Thomas Village, Barangay Poblacion of the said city, carried a .357 magnum revolver with five rounds of live ammunition.

The police officers of Danao City immediately responded to the information provided by a concerned citizen, who saw Manto carrying a revolver.

At the time of the arrest, Manto was about to take a jeepney bound for Cebu City.

Based on initial police investigation, Manto is a small-time retailer of unlicensed firearms in Danao City.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.