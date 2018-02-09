Man arrested for carrying gun without license

A 52-year-old man was arrested at a passenger terminal in Danao City after being caught of possessing an unlicensed firearm on Thursday night.

Romeo Manto, a resident of St. Thomas Village, Barangay Poblacion of the said city, carried a .357 magnum revolver with five rounds of live ammunition.

The police officers of Danao City immediately responded to the information provided by a concerned citizen, who saw Manto carrying a revolver.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time of the arrest, Manto was about to take a jeepney bound for Cebu City.

Based on initial police investigation, Manto is a small-time retailer of unlicensed firearms in Danao City.