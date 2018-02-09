Farmer dead; attacked by own carabao

A 47-year-old farmer died on Thursday night after he was horned by his own carabao in Barangay Tubod, Barili town, Cebu, approximately 58 kilometers from Cebu City.

The farmer, Rene Boy Umlay, sustained a severe injury in his abdomen and another wound in his chest.

PO3 Gilbert Encabo of Barili Police told Cebu Daily News that the victim took his unfed carabao from the farm and brought it to his house.

The carabao suddenly went wild and attacked the farmer repeatedly.

Umalay was immediately brought to Barili District Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.