Two minors vandalized 7 parked vehicles in Labangon

Police authorities turned over two minors to Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), after they were caught vandalizing 7 motor vehicles by barangay tanods on Saturday dawn.

The minors, with ages 14 and 15, allegedly sprayed paint on the said vehicles, which were parked in different areas in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

Senior Inspector Ian Macatangay, Punta Police precinct commander, told Cebu Daily News that he will deal with the owners of the vehicles, who may seek for payment of damages, on Monday.