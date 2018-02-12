GARCIA DISMISSAL

Netizens were mixed over Deputy House Speaker Gwendolyn Garcia’s claim that the Ombudsman’s decision to dismiss her from the service was a “blatant attempt” to stop the looming impeachment of Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales.

The dismissal stemmed from her administration’s P98.9 million purchase of the Balili property in Naga City that was later found to be underwater and located in public domain.

Annabella Suico said, “Unsay labot ni Morales sa pagpalit nimo ug yuta ilawom sa dagat, among kwarta imong gisurikbot (What has Morales to do with your purchase of land under water. You wasted our money).”

Another netizen, Gerzal Gamboa said, “Wala jud nilaban nimo diri ma’am … atubanga na lang na (No one is defending you here ma’am. Might as well face it).”

