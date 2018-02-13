2 Cebu senior high schools get tech-voc equipment

Two senior high schools are poised to become among the most equipped technical-vocational (tech-voc) institutions in Cebu once the new academic year starts in June.

This after AboitizPower subsidiaries Cebu Private Power Corporation (CPPC) and East Asia Utilities Corporation (EAUC) donated tech-voc equipment worth P2.8 million to Pusok National High School in Lapu-Lapu City and Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial National High School in Cebu City last January 4 and 17, respectively.

“The tools and equipment we received will play a vital role in shaping our future. This will guarantee us that the moment we step out of this school, we would have already acquired the skills and knowledge needed to become the best we can be,” said Ralp Yao, a 16-year-old Grade 10 student taking up Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW) at the Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial National High School.

The two schools received sewing machines, heavy-duty power drills, lathe machines for their SMAW laboratories, and spindle moulders for their woodworks facilities, among others, to strengthen their respective Technical-Vocational-Livelihood (TVL) tracks.

While Yao plans to shift to the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) strand once he enters senior high school in preparation for his pursuit of becoming a medical doctor, he hopes to still be able to put his welding skills to good use in the future.

A total of 844 senior high school students from both schools are seen to benefit from the project.

Alice Ganar, principal of Gothong High School, said the donation was timely since one of their targets in the school’s improvement plan is to fully develop all TVL and TLE (technology and livelihood education) shops, eventually turning these into assessment centers for TESDA (Technical Education and Skills Development Authority) certification.

Dr. Bianito Dagatan, Cebu City Schools Division superintendent, said he hopes the project will teach the students the value of charity and inspire them to become givers as well.

The project was made possible through AboitizPower’s partnership with the Aboitiz Foundation, ALPA Land, Inc., Ideal Builders Development Corporation, and the city government of Lapu-Lapu.

“AboitizPower, Aboitiz Foundation and our partners recognize the importance of education in building a better future for this nation. Through this contribution, we want to be able to help mold the youth of today into the leaders of tomorrow,” said Alexander Coo, vice president for Corporate Services of AboitizPower’s Oil Business Unit.