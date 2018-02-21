Tabal’s life to be portrayed in popular TV drama series

CEBUANA Olympian Mary Joy Tabal just got her popularity taken up a notch.

This after television network ABS-CBN is set to air Tabal’s life story in an episode of the “Maalaala Mo Kaya” prime time drama series this Saturday.

Sharlene San Pedro will play the role of the 28-year-old Cebuana marathoner while veteran actor Dominic Ochoa plays Tabal’s father, Rolando.

Tabal is a multi-titled marathoner who is the first Filipina to compete in the Olympic women’s marathon in 2016. She is also a Southeast Asian Games gold medalist in women’s marathon.