RESPONSIBLE PARENTHOOD

Netizens were outraged with the mother of the abandoned newborn infant who was found on top of a floating garbage along the shore of Sitio Camansi, Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday. The baby is now safe after being rescued by authorities.

She She She commented, “Louya nmo baby uyh .. nganu in ana mana imong inahan nga way batasan .. magaba an ra unta .way kA lo uy sa anghel.” (Baby, you are so pitiful. Your mother is immoral. Karma will haunt her for abandoning you, poor angel.)

Another netizen named Consing Ybanez said, “Dapat ma trace gyod ang inahan,,anak ilabay lang??” (The authorities should trace the mother of this child. How could she throw away her own child?)

Flor Devieve wrote, “Hala. Labay ra nila. Kita ani tawon nag hamdum nga maka bata.” (Oh my! Here we are fervently wishing to have a baby, but these folks just threw away their child.)

