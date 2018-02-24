Inmate allegedly beaten to death in CPDRC

Authorities from the homicide section of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) are now investigating the death of an inmate in the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) in Barangay Kalunsan, Cebu City.

The inmate, Joebert Talabroso, was found dead inside the penitentiary’s infirmary on Friday dawn.

Richard Pañeres, an inmate, told CPDRC officials that he witnessed Talabroso being beaten by Ronel Birao, another inmate, with a 22-inch wooden plank. He added that he saw Birao strangled Talabroso with a wire.

A wooden plank and a telephone wire were recovered from the crime scene.

Pañeres was in the comfort room adjacent to the infirmary when the beating happened.

Initial reports from the homicide investigators showed that personal grudge may be Birao’s motive to kill Talabroso.

CPDRC acting jail warden Roberto Legaspi told reporters in a text message that they are waiting for the official results of the police investigation.

“(But we were told) that there’s a high possibility of foul play,” said Legaspi.