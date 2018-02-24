Authorities to monitor minors in custody for rape amid suicide threat

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and police authorities are closely monitoring the six minor students in custody who were accused of raping an 18-year old woman last Thursday.

One of the suspected minors reportedly threatened to commit suicide upon learning that he may be imprisoned for life.

The minors involved were already visited by their parents, including those from Masbate where four of the suspects came from.

However, the parents of the victim vowed to file rape charges against them.

PO1 Karen Margatinez of Mandaue City Police expects the medical examination results within today. The criminal complaint against the minors involved will be filed on Monday.

“Gibantayan gyud ni namo og maayo kay basin unsa’y buhaton, duna ra ba’y usa nga niingon nga maghikog (We are closely monitoring them because we don’t know what they are capable of doing, especially one of them said he would commit suicide),” the police officer said.

The minors, who are Grade 11 students of a private school in Mandaue City, allegedly raped the victim in the apartment of three of the suspects in Barangay Looc of the same city.