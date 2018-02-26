4 found positive for drug use in Cebu-wide mandatory tests

A non-uniformed personnel (NUP) from Argao Police and three drug surrenderers from Danao City turned out positive for illegal drug use during a series of mandatory drug testings conducted by the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) this month.

Those personnel from Moalboal and Catmon Police, Naga City Hall and the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), who were subjected to the drug tests, passed the screenings.

CPADAO chief Carmen Remedios Durano-Meca said that said the screening results are still subject for further confirmation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It may be a false alarm because the personnel (NUP) was taking medications,” Durano-Meca added.