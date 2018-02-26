Woman ran away with friend’s 11-day-old baby

A mother sought the assistance of police authorities after her 11-day-old daughter was allegedly abducted by her friend in Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral last Wednesday, February 21.

A certain Chera Jane Quizon of Barangay Looc, Danao City was identified as the suspect of the abduction.

The mother of the baby, Irene Capuno, who is a resident of Sitio Ilaya, Barangay Guinacot, Danao City, disclosed that Quizon became her friend during her pregnancy.

With her baby, Capuno and Quizon went to the cathedral after she was convinced by the suspect to visit the church to express gratitude for her successful delivery.

The mother left her baby to Quizon before she proceeded to the cathedral’s comfort room.

When she came out from the room, she could not find her baby and Quizon.

“Nanawagan ko nga i-uli lang niya akong anak, dili nako siya pahilabtan (I ask her to bring my child back, I will not harm her (Quizon) in any way,” Capuno said.