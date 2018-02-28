Cebu’s Tabal, Fajardo receive major PSA awards

Cebu’s pride Mary Joy Tabal and June Mar Fajardo were feted during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Awards Night at the Manila Hotel on Tuesday night.

Tabal, a multi-titled marathoner, gold medalist in the 2017 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and an Olympian, was a major awardee for marathon. She also received a special citation for her gold medal in the SEA Games.

Fajardo, on the other hand, is a major awardee for basketball. He is a four-time Philippine Basketball Association Most Valuable Player winner for the reigning Philippine Cup champion San Miguel Beer and is also a key player for the Gilas Pilipinas men’s national basketball team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tabal is from Barangay Guba, Cebu City while Fajardo is from Pinamungajan town, western Cebu.