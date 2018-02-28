Search for article

Cebu’s Tabal, Fajardo receive major PSA awards

11:19 AM February 28th, 2018

Cebu’s pride Mary Joy Tabal and June Mar Fajardo were feted during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Awards Night at the Manila Hotel on Tuesday night.

Tabal, a multi-titled marathoner, gold medalist in the 2017 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and an Olympian, was a major awardee for marathon. She also received a special citation for her gold medal in the SEA Games.

Fajardo, on the other hand, is a major awardee for basketball. He is a four-time Philippine Basketball Association Most Valuable Player winner for the reigning Philippine Cup champion San Miguel Beer and is also a key player for the Gilas Pilipinas men’s national basketball team.

Tabal is from Barangay Guba, Cebu City while Fajardo is from Pinamungajan town, western Cebu.

