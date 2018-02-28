Drug rehab center to be completed in 2018

A 106-bed drug rehabilitation center will be completed by the end of the year.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the rehabilitation center was held today in Jose Ma.Borromeo Memorial Hospital, Pinamungajan town of southwestern Cebu.

The ceremony was led by Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III, Pinamungajan Vice Mayor Honeylet Yapha, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Rene Catan, and Globe Telecom External Affairs Officer in Visayas Patrick Gloria.

Donated by Globe Telecom, the building will be the first public-owned drug rehabilitation program in the Visayas.

Davide said he is grateful for the donation since it will address the problem of housing drug surrenderers in the province.