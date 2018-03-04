Scholars to get plaques, cash awards

FIFTY-SEVEN scholars who graduated with honors four years ago will now receive their financial incentives from the Cebu City government.

The Cebu City Council approved the ordinance amendi ng City Ordinance 2424 that provides financial assistance to city scholars to include those who graduated with honors.

Cebu City Councilor Joy Augustus Young said the ordinance was approved in 2010 and the first batch of scholars graduated four years later.

Under the ordinance, all scholars who graduate with honors shall receive a plaque of recognition and cash incentives.

A summa cum laude graduate will receive P20,000 while a magna cum laude graduate will receive P15,000 and the cum laude graduate will receive P10,000.