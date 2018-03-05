NFA-7 started limited release of rice today

At least 100 bags of National Food Authority (NFA) rice were released to two Bigasan sa Palengke (BPS) markets in T. Padilla, Cebu City on Monday morning.

The release comes after the assurance of NFA in Central Visayas (NFA-7) that limited stocks of rice will be available to selected markets starting today.

In February 2018, NFA-7 halted the distribution of rice due to shortage of supply.

NFA-7 will also release more rice bags to other BPS outlets.

There are 11 BPS outlets identifed by NFA-7 in Cebu, with each outlet consisting of five members. Each member can purchase a maximum of 10 rice bags.