Zafra files plaint against village exec

TISA barangay Captain Phillip Zafra filed a complaint against a Tisa barangay councilman who heads the Barangay Mayor’s Office (BMO) in the area for allegedly issuing barangay clearances to some residents.

Zafra, who sits in the City Council as president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) in Cebu City, filed a complaint of Usurpation of Official Functions and Grave Misconduct against Tisa barangay councilman Eduardo Cabulao Jr. at the Ombudsman-Visayas.

In the complaint he filed last Feb. 6, Zafra said Cabulao issued certifications of endorsements in behalf of Barangay Tisa from May 30 to June last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is settled that the power or authority to issue such Certifications and Endorsements is vested exclusively in the Punong Barangay by the Local Government Code of 1991,” Zafra said.

Zafra asked the Ombudsman to investigate Cabulao and place him under preventive suspension for the duration of the inquiry.

Cebu Daily News tried but was unable to contact Cabulao.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said if a barangay captain refuses to issue a barangay clearance due to political reasons then he has every reason to see to it that residents will get fair treatment.

“Many barangays simply don’t like to serve people who are identified or not politically identified with them,” Osmeña said.