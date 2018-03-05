OFW from Oslob killed in Saudi trailer truck accident

A 57-year-old overseas Filipino worker (OFW), from Oslob town, southern Cebu, was killed in a road mishap in Shaybah, Saudi Arabia past 11 a.m., on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Calixto Cabanlit, a trailer truck driver of Br. CAT International Co. Limited.

Roy Lapingcao, a co-worker of Cabanlit, told Cebu Daily News that Cabanlit was driving a water tank trailer truck and negotiated a steep hill when the vehicle’s engine and brakes malfunctioned.

The truck, carrying a heavy load, rolled down a hill.

In a phone interview, Leonila Cabanlit, the victim’s wife, said that they already went to the Department of Foreign Affairs office to follow-up on the body of her husband.

“Sabi ng DFA, three weeks pa daw ang hihintayin kasi wala pa silang contact sa company,” Cabanlit’s wife said.

She added that she already contacted the employer of her husband and she is still waiting for the updates on the repatriation of the body.

Cabanlit, who was working overseas for almost 27 years, was known for his hard work, humor, and friendliness.

“Sa kwentuhan at tawanan siya nangunguna. Kahit itanong nyo pa po sa ibang kasamahan namin kung ano ugali nya isa lang mabuti syang katrabaho mabait na kaibigan at tatay narin samin mga bata pa” said Anthony Mararac, friend of Cabanlit.

(He always leads the storytelling and laughter. You can ask his coworkers about his attitude and they will tell you that he is a kind colleague and father to us).

Cabanlit’s remains temporarily lie at their headquarters in Dammam City, Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Cebu 2nd District Provincial Board (PB) Member Jose Mari Salvador said he is willing to extend help to the family.

“If they can reach me in my office, I am willing to help them but if they’re in Cebu City right now, it would be better if they head straight for the PSWDO (Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office) to ask for assistance,” said Salvador in a phone interview with CDN yesterday.

“I haven’t received any reports but we will do a verification once they approach us. We will also try to get updates from Mayor Tumulak (Jose Tumulak of Oslob) on the matter,” he added.

CDN tried to contact Tumulak yesterday but any attempts were futile.

Oslob is part of Cebu’s 2nd District.