Former Mandaue village councilor arrested in Compostela buy-bust

02:17 PM March 9th, 2018

By: Benjie B. Talisic, March 9th, 2018 02:17 PM

 

A former barangay councilor in Mandaue City was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Purok Centro, Barangay Canamucan, Compostela town, Cebu on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect was identified as Jonathan Dechosa, 38, a former councilor of Barangay Paknaan.

Senior Inspector Junafe Vergara, chief of Compostela police said police operatives seized four small and one large-sized sachets of suspected shabu from the suspect worth P200,000.

The suspect is now detained at the Compostela Police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.

