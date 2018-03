A man was arrested via warrant of arrest in Barangay Maslog, Danao City on March 10, Saturday evening.

Police operatives served an arrest warrant against Res Tony Estrera, 27, at his home in Sitio Tabok for a qualified theft case. The warrant was issued by Judge Ruelo Saladaga of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 54, in Lapu-Lapu City.

Estrera is now detained at Danao Police precinct while bail is set at P24,000.