Ma pleads for witnesses ‘to speak up’

ONG MURDERS

About 200 people consisting of the family and friends of slain seamen Neil Brian and Nick Benzen Ong held an indignation rally in Cebu City to dramatize their call for justice yesterday.

Thelma Ong, mother of the victims, said it had been nearly two months since she had received updates on the case from the police.

She also called on witnesses to come forward to help expedite the resolution of the case.

“I’m begging to all the witnesses to come forward. You have to speak up. We cannot allow these perpetrators to walk freely like nothing happened. It is the only way that Neil and Nick receive the justice that they deserve,” she said.

Neil Brian and Nick Benzen Ong, aged 28 and 25 years old respectively, were killed during a drinking spree in a bar in Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City, last Jan. 26.

“They were very close to one another. They almost shared the same friends,” said Thelma Ong, who worked as a nurse in a cruise ship and arrived in Cebu last Thursday to mark the 40th day of the deaths of her sons.

“You lost not only one but two children at the same time,” Thelma said, adding that she saw her sons for the last time in December last year.

She said she plans to put up reward money for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

The Ong family, relatives and friends gathered at St. Peter’s Chapel in New Imus Street, Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Alcohol Street, Cebu City, wearing black shirts and carrying tarpaulins that condemned the murder of the Ong brothers.

They later headed to Sacred Heart Parish in D. Jakosalem St., Cebu City for a Mass.

The Ong family’s Lawyer Inocencio de la Cerna Jr. said the police had enough leads to arrest the suspects.

“I do not know what crime or reason the police keeps insisting that they are still following leads. We hope they can solve this problem in the earliest possible time,” he said.

The Cebu City police’s Investigation and Detective Management Branch (IDMB) said it already secured the cartographic sketches of those believed to be responsible for the murders. /Correspondent