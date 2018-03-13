2 dead in separate ‘drug-related’ killings in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY- Two persons were shot dead in broad daylight in separate incidents involving assailants riding on board a motorcycle in Barangays Pusok and Pajo on Tuesday morning.

Jerome Igot, 39, was killed by an unidentified motorcycle backrider at past 7 a.m. in his residence in Sitio Cemento, Barangay Pusok.

In another shooting incident, police authorities named the victim as Paul Jonathan Ompad, 55, a resident of Barangay Basak. He was killed in Sitio Sangi New Road, Barangay Pajo at past 10 a.m.

PO3 Joseph Rouel Cutanda, homicide investigator, said that the killings may be drug-related.

Initial police investigation showed that Igot was a drug surrenderer while Ompad was previously imprisoned for his involvement in illegal drugs.