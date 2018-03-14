Motorists urged to remove unauthorized vehicle accessories

The Regional Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (RHPG-7) conducted an operation to apprehend motorists who installed unauthorized gadgets and accessories along the national highway in Barangay Guinsay, Danao City, Cebu on Monday night.

The purpose of the operation is to promote road discipline and to lessen the number of road accidents.

Senior Insp. Michael Gingoyon also said that the operation is a measure to stop the illegal use of sirens and light-emitting diode (LED) blinkers and blinding LED lights by some abusive motorists.

“We are asking all motorists that are using unauthorized gadgets/accessories to immediately remove them or they will be accosted and their unauthorized gadgets be confiscated upon issuance of receipt,” Gingoyon urged.