Stephen Hawking dies aged 76
By Inquirer.net March 14,2018
Renowned British physicist Stephen Hawking has died at age 76, a family spokesman said on Wednesday.
“We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today,” Professor Hawking’s children, Lucy, Robert, and Tim said in a statement carried by Britain’s Press Association news agency.
“He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years.”
