Boffo performance by the Chinese dance troupe

IN A WORLD punctuated by nuclear tipped missiles and drive-by shootings, the real culture “war” is already quietly, sublimely and was on full display for all to see at the Grand Ballroom of the Waterfront Hotel Cebu with a gala cultural “love-in” exhibition titled “Cultures of China-Festival of Spring.”

Sponsored by the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, the 90-minute artistic spectacular was a jaw-dropping production, punctuated with the very best musical mixtures from China’s remarkable 2,500 year-long cultural heritage.

But, Dear Reader, lets us be clear.

We are not speaking of a rambling routine from a stumbling high school group for Wuxi, China, but the very elite from the nation’s capital—the crème de la crème of athleticism, dance, music and magic on full display.

In other words, China brought its artistic “A-Team” to Cebu—a full display of “soft power” that is more impressive than any tank parading down Tiananmen Square.

Totally … Boffo!

The entire event was under the auspicious direction of the youthful Shi Yong, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Cebu, who bounded onto the Waterfront stage to offer his prepared remarks, saying: “The Chinese New Year is a happy and joyous time for family reunions and national celebration.

And we feel it important to share our happiness with the Philippines, a country we consider as a sincere friend and close neighbor. Both countries trust each other.

The relationship between China and the Philippines has achieved a monumental turnaround and entered into a golden period of rapid development. The two countries have constantly deepened political mutual trust and respect.

Comprehensive cooperation has been conducted in various fields.”

Although presented as pure cultural event, CG Shi’s comments were directed straight on to the Philippine people, saying, “people-to-people exchanges have boomed.

The number of Chinese tourists to the Philippines is nearly one million in 2017. About 265 thousand or 25 percent of Chinese tourists coming to the Philippines visited Cebu and other islands in the Visayas.

The improvement and growth of China and the Philippines’ relations enjoys the support of the people and serves their well-being.”

Mr. Francisco Benedicto, President of the Cebu-Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce, a co-sponsor and organizer of the event, added, “the presentation of ‘Cultures of China, Festival of Spring’ is a repertoire and showcase of Chinese culture in the form of dances and music which embodies the loveliness and exuberance of Chinese spirit handed down in the time honored tradition.”

Fourteen separate performances comprised the whole—beginning with a 25+ strong dance troupe honoring the current Lantern Festival. This was immediately followed by two marvelous songs …

“Olive Tree” and “Kangding Love Song” from the acclaimed female vocalist Zu Hong followed by two more, exceptional strong solo numbers from male vocalist Hu Hi Quan, entitled “Festival of Spring” and “Harvesting Dates” which honored a Han Dynasty emperor who had a fixation about eating … dates.

The entire company was outstanding, energizing and presented something far beyond what any of the standing room only, VIP invitee crowd might have asked for.

In total there were four separate costume changes, with the dance finale—“The Soul of Water”—a breathtaking sensual experience from the 20+ female dancers that froze time and space in equal measure.

The traveling Chinese cultural group’s performance here in Cebu was the climax of six regional Asian performances, two in Malaysia and Thailand (respectively) with the Philippine performances headlined first in Manila … and then Cebu.

“Cultures of China, Festival of Spring” has sent over 80 art troupes to more than 100 countries and Macao and Hong Kong regions for performances.

They have staged more than 400 performances in five continents before an estimated 5.2 million people.

The troupe has also worked with Chinese TV stations to record the “Cultures of China, Festival of Spring” gala for many years.

The China National Opera and Dance Drama Theatre, which is directly affiliated with the Central Government, is the largest state-level theatre with the longest history in China. Within the troupe are actors, singers, dancers, symphony orchestra performers, stage designers, and creation studio artists.

The theatre has been invited to many countries in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and Oceania to conduct performances, which helps not only to promote the international cultural exchanges but also strengthen the friendship between Chinese people and the rest of the world.

Chinese Consul General Shi was glowing at the event’s closing and without specifically saying, indicated that the gauntlet was has been down at the feet of the Philippine people for a likewise impressive cultural presentation opportunity of Philippine dance, music and love to a welcoming new partner and friend in the Chinese nation.

Bravo to the China National Opera and Dance Drama Theater! Bravo China!

