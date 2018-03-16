Suspected pusher arrested, P30K worth of shabu seized 

CEBU CITY-A suspected drug pusher was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay Quiot Pardo at past 2 a.m. on Friday.

The suspect was identified as Josebert Aloba, a resident of Sitio Quiot of the same barangay.

Confiscated from him were one medium and three small-sized sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P30,000.

Police Senior Insp. Regino Maramag, chief of Pardo police precinct, said that they placed Aloba under surveillance for a week before conducting the operation.

The precinct chief added that the suspected pusher was a subject of a complaint by barangay officials due to his illegal activities in the area.

Maramag is now coordinating with Mambaling police precinct for the possible connection of the suspect to drug personalities in Barangay Duljo-Fatima, after police received information that Aloba is a native of the said barangay.